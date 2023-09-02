Dolly Parton is, unquestionably, one of music’s best songwriters. Arguably, she is the best writer of the “girl singers”, as they were called in the 1960s, to come out of Nashville.

Loretta Lynn was smart and unique in her view of marriage and relationships. Tammy Wynette, a beautiful soul, often collaborated on songs including her most famous, “Stand By Your Man.”

Ronda Rich is the best-selling of the forthcoming novel — ST. SIMONS ISLAND: A Stella Bankwell Mystery.