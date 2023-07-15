There is a photo that I discovered a couple of years ago and immediately I put it on the refrigerator so I’d never forget who I am. Who I really am.

It is a color photo made with a Kodak Instamatic camera. Remember those? The little silver box with a flash cube that snapped on top. I still have one of those sparkly cubes.

