A few years ago, I was a prosecution witness for a rather serious criminal trial.

Humility aside, I was the star witness. I had a perfect view of the crime and I had picked the two main perpetrators (there were four involved) out of a lineup, at first look — although the officer urged me repeatedly to study the six men and make certain I was correct.

