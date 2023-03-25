In our kitchen, the large round table is often embarrassingly messy, covered with mail, packages, newspapers, and magazines.

Try as I might, I cannot keep it cleaned off because the amount of daily mail we receive is astounding, sometimes six inches high. It’s a shame, too, because the table, which belonged to Tink’s father, is strong and handsome. It is carefully inlaid with various woods and has a wonderful lazy susan in the middle. I suspect it cost more than my daddy earned in three years of working on cars and cattle farming.

Ronda Rich is the best-selling author of There’s A Better Day A’Comin’. Visit www.rondarich.com to sign up for her free weekly newsletter.

