Robert Eggers is one of the most compelling, visually audacious directors working today, but most moviegoers have no idea who he is. His first two films, 2015’s “The Witch” and 2019’s “The Lighthouse,” were big hits with critics and film nerds, but they didn’t break into the mainstream. His latest has a real shot at changing that, because of both the subject matter and the blockbuster-level scope.
“The Northman” is an epic Viking adventure — based on the same Norse folk tale that inspired William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” — starring Alexander Skarsgård as Amleth, a prince who has sworn revenge against his uncle Fjölnir (Claes Bang) for murdering his father (Ethan Hawke), marrying his mother (Nicole Kidman) and stealing his kingdom’s throne. The tragedy occurs when Amleth is a child, but he escapes and spends many years disguising himself as part of another clan, building his strength and stature until he is ready to confront his father’s assassin.
When the opportunity finally presents himself, Amleth disguises himself as a slave and wreaks havoc on Fjölnir’s now-reduced kingdom, with the help of a fellow captive: the strong-willed Olga (Anya Taylor-Joy), with whom he eventually falls in love. However, the vengeance-fueled prince ultimately learns that the past isn’t what he thought it was, which sends his mission careening in a new, tragic direction.
“The Northman” is easily Eggers’ most accessible work yet thanks to the familiar plot, stunning visuals and astounding cast. Even if viewers made it through school without reading “Hamlet,” they’re certainly familiar with “The Lion King,” which is the same story with a happier ending. They’ll also recognize all the famous faces; in addition to Skarsgård, Kidman, Hawke and Taylor-Joy, the film also features brief appearances from Willem Dafoe and singer Björk.
I had a blast with “The Northman” thanks to its unapologetic weirdness, violent battles and the jarring, low-key humor seasoned throughout. Eggers, who co-wrote the film with Sjón (an Icelandic poet, novelist, and lyricist), instills characters who’ve become archetypes over the centuries since their creation with new life and purpose. It reminded me a lot of David Lowery’s ‘The Green Knight” in all the best ways. That’s a huge compliment in my book.
Skarsgård, who got into incredible shape for his role, makes Amleth a man of action rather than words, but when he does speak there is passion behind his meager dialogue. Taylor-Joy is also terrific, as are Hawke and Dafoe in their brief screen time. However, the most surprising performers are Bang (who was phenomenal in the little-seen Swedish film “The Square”) and Kidman (reminding viewers she can be a top-tier actress when she’s not mugging in Oscar bait). Although they don’t get much screen time, they blow Skarsgård out of the water any time they share the screen with him.
Still, while I realize acting involves suspension of disbelief, I have to admit it was kind of jarring to see Skarsgård and Kidman go from playing husband and wife on HBO’s “Big Little Lies” to playing son and mother in “The Northman,” That’s not a fault of the movie or the performers, however, just something I had to wrestle with.
But those are minor quibbles in a film that’s otherwise a fantastic watch. If social media and my frequent conversations with readers (thanks for continuing to check out my weekly musings!) are any indication, people are tired of seeing the same old blockbuster fare hitting theaters every week. For those who feel that way, I highly recommend checking out “The Northman.” Although you might not like it, I guarantee it’s a lot different than the typical multiplex fare.
But what the heck do I know? I had to chuckle when the end credits rolled and the promo screening audience filed out into the lobby. The movie nerds had a blast (myself included), but the people behind me — who likely nabbed tickets via social media or a radio contest — had a much different reaction. I overheard one of them mutter, “What the [expletive deleted] did we just watch?!” It’s a sentiment that was echoed by several of his friends.
So, there you go. Let’s call the reaction mixed.
“The Northman” is rated R for strong bloody violence, some sexual content and nudity. Opens in theaters on April 22.
Grade: B+
