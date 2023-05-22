When the “Fast and Furious” saga started back in 2001, nobody expected it to become the nonsensical, billion-dollar franchise it transformed into over the past two decades. That’s because the original was a “Point Break” rip-off about a cop trying to catch a gang of street racers who robbed trucks full of DVD players in their spare time.

However, as the sequels progressed, the once-unconnected storylines fused together until they became a testosterone-laden soap opera that threw logic and physics out the window.

