“Cyrano”
Rated PG-13 for some strong violence, thematic and suggestive material, and brief language. Opens in theaters on Feb. 25.
The premise: Joe Wright directs this musical interpretation of Edmond Rostand’s classic play, which began life as a stage adaptation by Erica Schmidt and incorporates songs from rock band The National. As in the original version, poet and soldier Cyrano de Bergerac (Peter Dinklage, Schmidt’s real-life husband) falls in love with his friend Roxanne (Haley Bennett) but believes his appearance renders him unworthy. In his hesitancy, he misses out when she falls in love with another soldier named Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr.)
The verdict: Coming from someone whose taste in Wright’s films runs the gamut (I liked “Darkest Hour,” loathed “The Soloist” and thought “Atonement” was fine), “Cyrano” is a solid summation of his style. It’s a visual delight thanks to the beautiful costumes and production design and I’m happy to report the director reins in his pacing more than usual. Although sluggish in places, it clocks in right at two hours, which feels appropriate for the material.
The actors are mostly terrific. Dinklage is all pathos, clearly relishing the opportunity to put “Game of Thrones” behind him. Harrison, who I’ve yet to see deliver a bad performance (even in less-than-stellar films) is a romantic live wire, and it’s a joy to watch his character slowly evolve with Cyrano’s begrudging assistance. Ben Mendelsohn can do the mustache-twirling villain routine in his sleep at this point, but he’s clearly having fun in the role.
Unfortunately, Bennett is miscast as Roxanne. I’ve enjoyed the actress in other projects (she was one of the only positive aspects of “Hillbilly Elegy” and “The Girl on the Train”), but she’s simply overshadowed in her scenes with Dinklage and Harrison.
My other issue with “Cyrano” is that it feels like two different films, neither of which is complete because it keeps switching back and forth between them. I was far more invested in the straight dramatic storytelling than the musical aspect, though I’ll readily admit it’s because The National’s style is not my cup of tea. Many of my colleagues loved the songs, so you should consider that a “me problem” and not the movie’s fault. (Although one number, featuring Glen Hansard from “Once,” is the emotional high point. So, what do I know?)
Grade: B
“Studio 666”
Rated R for strong bloody violence and gore, pervasive language, and sexual content. Opens in theaters on Feb. 25.
The premise: In this horror-comedy, the Foo Fighters (Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Taylor Hawkins, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffe) playing fictionalized versions of themselves, move into a California mansion with a violent past to record their upcoming album. As creative tensions rise, Grohl finds himself fighting supernatural forces that threaten their music and their lives.
The verdict: It turns out the Foo Fighters are an entertaining acting troupe, which is a pleasant surprise. I didn’t know this film existed until a few weeks ago — mostly because the band shot the film over a couple of weeks during the pandemic, while they were making their 10th album.
No one is going to mistake the musicians for Oscar winners, but their camaraderie, forged over years of touring and recording, serves them well here. Grohl acquits himself nicely, which makes sense considering he has racked up an impressive number of acting credits when he isn’t busy being a rock star.
Fans of the group will appreciate the extensive scenes of them playing, but horror junkies probably won’t like that they don’t really move the plot forward. I have to admit, however, as a neutral observer, they sure are fun to watch. More importantly, there’s some terrific comedy amidst the creepiness and gnarly kills. I really miss practical fake blood, though. The silly CGI stuff gets annoying fast.
The final result is about 15-20 minutes too long, mostly because of a sluggish third act that draws out the inevitable conclusion rather than ending things with a bang. Aside from that, however, it’s a fun time that came out of nowhere.
Grade: B-
Book Review
“Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ ”
By Kyle Buchanan; Now available.
The premise: Widely considered one of the greatest action films ever made, “Mad Max: Fury Road” had a fascinating origin and a notoriously troubled production. For this comprehensive oral history, Buchanan conducted more than 130 new interviews with key members of the cast and crew, including Charlize Theron, Tom Hardy and “Mad Max” creator/director George Miller. The story spans nearly two decades, filled with enough drama to be a movie of its own.
The verdict: Buchanan’s writing and interview style — getting out of the way and letting the people involved tell their stories — makes for a fascinating, wildly entertaining read. Fans of “Fury Road,” as well as general readers who are interested in the filmmaking process, will get quite the education with this breezy, informative book.
It’s an exhaustive look at trying to get the movie made since before 9/11 and the grueling process of shooting in the desert, but it’s recounted in a way that doesn’t get bogged down in eye-crossing minutiae. The author doesn’t shy away from the artistic differences that made for a fraught set, particularly the friction between Hardy and Theron, which are often ignored or glossed over in friendly press interviews after the fact.
Buchanan also provides an intriguing look at what might’ve been if filming had gone according to plan. That ranges from Mel Gibson reprising the role that made him a superstar to Heath Ledger taking over, which was Miller’s idea before the actor’s tragic death. There’s even a hilarious, bizarre account of when the director was obsessed with Eminem playing the title character.
But I’ll give Steven Soderbergh, one of my favorite filmmakers, the final word. As he told Buchanan about the miraculous results of “Fury Road”: “I don’t understand how they’re not still shooting that film, and I don’t understand how hundreds of people aren’t dead.”
Grade: B+
Home Video Spotlight
“House of Gucci”
Rated R for language, some sexual content, and brief nudity and violence. Now available.
Directed by Ridley Scott, this campy drama (inspired by a true story) centers on the eccentric family behind the Italian fashion empire and the ambitious outsider whose marriage to a Gucci heir leads to betrayal, revenge and murder. Starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek and Al Pacino, the film is destined to become a cult favorite. The recent Blu-ray includes three behind-the-scenes featurettes.
“Man on the Moon”
Rated R for language and brief sexuality/nudity. Now available.
In this acclaimed 1999 biopic from director Milos Forman, comedy superstar Jim Carrey tackles the dramatic story of Andy Kaufman. The late comic was considered to be one of the most innovative, eccentric and enigmatic performers in history, but his craft was divisive, challenging and often confrontational, with even his friends and family not sure where the act stopped and the real man began. The critically acclaimed film also stars Danny DeVito, Courtney Love and Paul Giamatti.
