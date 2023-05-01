In the latest reimagining of Sam Raimi’s iconic horror franchise, the titular evil moves out of the woods and into the city. At the center of the narrative are estranged sisters Beth (Lily Sullivan) and Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland), who reconnect as they face their own crises. However, their joyous reunion is cut short when flesh-possessing demons invade the apartment of Ellie and her kids (Gabrielle Echols, Morgan Davies and Nell Fisher), forcing them into a seemingly futile battle for survival.

Much like the previous attempt to reboot the franchise (back in 2013), “Evil Dead Rise” is a brutal, bleak throwback to Raimi’s 1981 original. There are a handful of darkly humorous moments, but there’s almost none of the cartoon silliness of his sequels “Evil Dead 2” and “Army of Darkness.”

