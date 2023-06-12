Sewell graphic

A Review of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

The official Marvel Cinematic Universe might be in a slump these days, but Sony apparently didn’t get the memo. The studio just followed up their groundbreaking animated smash “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” with a sequel that is somehow even better and more epic — something I would’ve never thought possible.

