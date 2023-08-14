There are still technically a few weeks left in summer, but blockbuster season has mostly wrapped up. The biggest development? Unless the last couple of months were an anomaly, studios are seeing diminishing returns on the never-ending deluge of sequels and comic book movies as viewers finally seek out more creative endeavors.
While there were certainly some disappointments, summer wasn’t a total loss. Here are my thoughts on the blockbuster season that was, grouped into a handful of categories.
Best of the SummerThis section probably won’t come as a shock to those who spend time on Rotten Tomatoes. There wasn’t a lot of dissent when it came to the season’s most revered films. However, what makes me happiest is we experienced a Hollywood rarity: the best movies were also the most financially successful. “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” (forming July’s cultural juggernaut known as “Barbenheimer”) — although technically based on well-known, previously existing subjects — took huge creative risks that helped them stand out.
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” and “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3” might’ve been sequels, but they told new stories rather than putting a slightly different spin on old formula. They also didn’t require an encyclopedic knowledge of previous installments. New viewers might’ve missed a couple of plot points or inside jokes, but they wouldn’t be totally lost.
Most Disappointing of the SummerSome of the season’s most highly anticipated films — the latest installments in beloved, decades-spanning franchises — ended up being letdowns. “Fast X” was just plain bad, aside from a delightfully unhinged performance by Jason Momoa as the newest villain. (Hence the rumor that Vin Diesel hates him for stealing the spotlight.)
“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” was better than “Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” but that’s a low bar to clear. Despite strong, often melancholy work from Harrison Ford, the movie around him was messy, overlong and full of jarringly bad CGI. On the plus side, it’s got a great finale, which helps the series go out with a whimper rather than
a fizzle.
However, the most crushing disappointment for me was “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part 1,” although I seem to be in the minority on that one. Most critics loved it, but I thought it had a laughable villain, treated longtime characters poorly and was far too long (even though it’s still only half a film). Even worse, it felt like the plot stopped so Tom Cruise could perform death-defying stunts, rather than the action feeling like an integral part of the narrative.
Most Pleasant SurprisesAlthough I’m not always successful, I try my best to keep my expectations subdued on any screening I attend. That way, the hype in my head doesn’t overshadow what I’m actually watching. With “No Hard Feelings,” that meant hoping the trailer for Jennifer Lawrence’s raunchy comedy didn’t give away all the best jokes. I was in luck there, but — even better — it also masked the story’s tender, more heartwarming elements.
Wes Anderson’s films are hit-or-miss for me, so it was easy to go into “Asteroid City” totally neutral. When the odd, poignant story (with a complex, nesting doll structure) ended, I wasn’t quite sure how I felt, but I was glad I saw it. In the weeks sense, the many characters have grown on me.
However, the best surprise was last weekend’s “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Madness.” I was a fan of the original cartoon series as a kid and enjoyed the first couple of movies back in the 1990s, but I haven’t kept up with the franchise at all. Imagine my delight when the animated flick turned out to be an absolute blast.
Most Undeserved FlopsWhile I won’t make a case for them as underrated classics or anything, I really enjoyed both “Haunted Mansion” and “The Flash,” and was a little bummed to see how poorly they fared at the box office. In the case of the former, releasing a family-friendly horror movie in July rather than October was a boneheaded move in hindsight (although I’m guessing the studio did it so the flick will be on Disney+ by Halloween).
As for the latter, bombing might’ve been a blessing in disguise. There was so much bad mojo associated with the film — which was in development for more than a decade and connected to a deeply problematic actor — that it’s probably for the best James Gunn is starting the DC universe from scratch.
Best Movie Almost Nobody SawI expected to laugh during “Joy Ride,” one of the funniest movies I saw over the summer, but I didn’t expect it to make me cry too. That’s a credit to the terrific actresses at the heart of the story, as well as the filthy-yet-insightful screenplay. Unfortunately, it had a pretty brutal opening and disappeared from theaters within a few weeks. Hopefully this one will develop a larger following as more people discover it on streaming and VOD.
Worth the Drive to AtlantaSummer wasn’t all about mega-budget blockbusters. The quiet, beautiful indie romance “Past Lives” played at a handful of theaters around the Atlanta area to rapturous acclaim from critics. It also did pretty well financially, although we’re obviously not talking “Barbie” dollars here. A quick Google search tells me it’s out of theaters but hasn’t made it to streaming yet, so keep it on your radar. Don’t worry — I’ll remind you again in December.
Movie I Literally Forgot ExistedRemember when the live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid” hit theaters at the end of May and grossed over half a billion dollars worldwide? I didn’t hate it, but the overlong re-do evaporated from my head almost immediately and I didn’t think of it again until revisiting old reviews for this week’s column. Oops.
Home Video Spotlight“Fast X”
(Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, language and some suggestive material. Now available on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD.)
In this (supposed) penultimate installment of the global, billions-grossing “Fast and Furious” series, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family (both blood and adopted members played by Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang) face an enemy (Jason Momoa) more lethal than any they’ve encountered before.
Now they must rely on help from old friends and new (including Jason Statham, Scott Eastwood, Daniela Melchior, Helen Mirren, Brie Larson, Rita Moreno and Charlize Theron) to protect everything and everyone Dom loves. Bonus features include an audio commentary and scene breakdowns with director Louis Leterrier; seven behind-the-scenes featurettes; two music videos; and a gag reel.
