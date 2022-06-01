Film criticism — much like every other form of art, entertainment and information — has changed dramatically over the last couple of decades. Since I started writing this column back in January 2002, not many print critics are still out there. Everyone else has made the jump to online outlets, whether it’s playing a small role in a larger media entity or striking out on their own via YouTube, Patreon, social media, etc.
While I’m far from an expert on this kind of infotainment (I wouldn’t call the form pure criticism, at least not yet), I found a particular niche I enjoy pretty much by accident. Back in 2020, at the start of the pandemic, I started thinking of ways to reenergize the English and Film courses I teach at the University of West Georgia. I still love what I do, but I’ve definitely noticed the generational difference begin to widen over the last several years.
It’s easy to fool myself into believing I’m not that much older than my students until a seemingly well-known pop culture reference is met with looks of befuddlement. Or I realize the class is laughing at my lame jokes out of courtesy — not because they actually think they’re funny. I’m not wallowing in self-pity or anything, since I know it happens to all teachers at some point. (Although I do wince a little when I realize most of the college freshmen I’ll meet this fall were born in 2004 — the year after I graduated with my own bachelor’s degree.)
But getting older does mean I have to step it up if I have any chance of connecting to my students — I can’t just coast on what has worked in the past. On the plus side, though, I’ve noticed something interesting as we’ve discussed various films. All the fun cinematic surprises most of us middle-aged folks have discovered, either by watching the films or via pop culture osmosis, are lost on them.
For instance, I’ve taught “Psycho” to teenagers who have no frame of reference; they don’t know about the shower scene, they have no idea who Norman Bates or his mother are. Many of them are clueless about the iconic reveals in “The Sixth Sense,” “Fight Club,” “The Usual Suspects” and “The Shawshank Redemption.” A more cynical person might groan in frustration.
Not me. I approach it from the perspective that I get to relive those amazing moments through fresh eyes. It’s the closest thing we’ve got in the real world to the mind-erasing technology that Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet’s characters use in “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” (another outstanding flick a lot of my students haven’t seen).
Which brings me back around to the YouTube rabbit hole I fell into during the pandemic. I found a handful of charismatic people who film themselves watching beloved movies for the first time and reacting as they go. It’s a much harder process than you’d think — talk too much and they miss important parts of the story, talk too little and there’s no point (plus, the video probably gets taken down for copyright violations). The editing process is its own subtle art form, as evidenced by the untold number of awful versions I’ve had to comb through to find some diamonds in the rough.
Although I’ve quickly discovered that no single reactor is universally beloved, here are a handful who’ve caused me to spend way too much time watching their videos.
Popcorn in Bed: Cassie (sometimes alongside her sister Carly) watches an interesting variety of films while sitting in bed, decked out in their cozy pajamas and munching on a variety of snacks. She’s fun and easygoing, but with an air of innocence that makes her reaction to some titles — particularly darker fare — genuinely suspenseful.
CineBinge React: Hosted by Canadian viewers Simone and George, this is by far one of the funniest reaction channels on this list. They’re both really smart and witty, although not in an annoying way that distracts from the films themselves.
Natalie Gold: I love how blunt and honest she is with her reactions. Not rude by any means, but she’s clear about what she likes and what she doesn’t in the films she watches. Plus, her infectious laugh and animated facial expressions mean there’s no hiding her immediate reaction to a plot development or line of dialogue.
Ashleigh Burton: Based out of Knoxville (although in the process of relocating to Washington, D.C.), her no-nonsense, homespun comments are endearing and frequently hilarious. Plus, the thick southern accent makes me feel like I’m hanging out with a family member.
TBR Schmitt: Daniel and his wife Samantha have terrific conversations while watching, and it’s fun to see what one of them picks up on, but the other one doesn’t — and vice versa. Plus, the variety of the movies they choose is wider than a lot of other channels. They might watch an action movie one day and a romcom the next, rather than a continuous series of a particular genre.
Home Video Spotlight
“The Contractor”
(Rated R for violence and language. Available June 7 on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD.)
“Hell or High Water” stars Chris Pine and Ben Foster reunite in this military thriller. When Special Forces Sergeant James Harper (Pine) is involuntarily discharged from the Army and cut off from his pension, he’s desperate for options to take care of his family. He decides to contract with a private underground military force and of course his first assignment goes horribly wrong. The elite soldier finds himself caught in a dangerous conspiracy and fighting to stay alive long enough to uncover the scheme. The film also stars Kiefer Sutherland, Gillian Jacobs and Eddie Marsan. The disc includes digital copy of the film.
Email: joshsewell81@gmail.com
Twitter: @IAmJoshSewell
Website: flixchat.blogspot.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.