Shirley Annette Queen Lovins, age 84, of Haralson County passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020. She was born in Douglasville on January 28, 1936 to the late James Edwin Queen and the late Edna Helen Clonts Queen. Shirley was a homemaker and a member of Poseyville UMC where she served on the church board, was a member of the church choir, and served as the church pianist.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Ray Lovins, and her siblings, Reba Daniell, Dorothy “Dot” Driskell, Alvin Queen, and Claude Queen.
Shirley is survived by her children, Russell Wayne Lovins and his wife Ellen of Spring, Texas, Robert Alan Lovins and his wife Linda of Tallahassee, Florida, Ruth Lovins Travis and her husband Bill of Temple, Georgia, Robin Lovins Witcher of Bremen, Georgia; grandchildren, Amanda Witcher, Rebekah Hulsey and husband Joe, Rachel Lovins, Sam Lovins, Jason Lovins, Jared Lovins, Shane Wood, Sacha Lovett and husband Tony; 8 great grandchildren; sisters, Loretta Stovall and husband Danny, Janice McFarland; brother Duane Queen.
Per her request, she was cremated, and a private service will be held at a later date.
