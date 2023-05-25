Steven Rigby Palmer, age 74, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at his residence.
Steven was born in Pelham, Georgia on August 27, 1948, the son of the late Thomas C. Palmer, Jr. and the late Margaret Adele Rigby Palmer. He was a 1966 graduate of Chamblee High School. In the ‘60s, Steven had a love for music and was the drummer in a band. In the ‘80s, he was able to travel frequently as an employee of Delta Airlines.
He had a 31 year career with Delta working in various departments and his last few years worked as a flight attendant scheduler. Through the years, he also enjoyed the University of Georgia football games. Steven was Baptist by Faith and a member of Westview Baptist Church in Douglasville, Georgia.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Susan Daugherty; grandmother, Florence Rigby; and grandfather, Herbert Rigby.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sharlie Davis Palmer; nephews, Michael Daugherty and Ryan Daugherty; niece, Olivia Daugherty; brother-in-law, Mike Daugherty; and sister-in-law, Linda Davis.
The family will receive friends at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home on Thursday, June 1, 2023 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. A Celebration of LIfe Service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. in Rosehaven Chapel with Pastor Billy Wallace officiating.
In lieu of flowers, Sharlie respectfully requests donations be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research at www.michaeljfox.org
In accordance with Steven's wishes, his body was cremated.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
