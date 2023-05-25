Steven Rigby Palmer, age 74, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at his residence.

Steven was born in Pelham, Georgia on August 27, 1948, the son of the late Thomas C. Palmer, Jr. and the late Margaret Adele Rigby Palmer. He was a 1966 graduate of Chamblee High School. In the ‘60s, Steven had a love for music and was the drummer in a band. In the ‘80s, he was able to travel frequently as an employee of Delta Airlines.

