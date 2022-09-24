I have represented many people who are illegally residing in the United States. The vast majority of these folks are good, hard working, and thankful for their escape from poverty and political oppression. I do not blame a man who seeks to take care of his family.

However, our country has laws that regulate immigration. Without these laws, a massive migration would occur that would have a negative impact on the United States. If this happened, our national security would be jeopardized, individuals and businesses would be further burdened with excessive taxes, and our law enforcement officers would be overwhelmed.

