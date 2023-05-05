“At times, our own light goes out and is rekindled by a spark from another person. Each of us has cause to think with deep gratitude of those who have lighted the flame within us.” — Albert Schweitzer

April 23, 1920 — A child is born in the heat and humidity of the poorest region in the United States, south Mississippi. He is the second of three siblings, and the only male. 1929 — Black Thursday — The American Great Depression descends upon almost every family in America. The Great Depression also sends negative shock waves around the world. The Second World War is on the horizon. The young boy senses that his parents are weak. His father kills himself by drowning in the Mississippi River. His mother leaves him and his siblings for better work in the north. At the age of 11, young Jesse Davis is the man of the house and is responsible for the survival of the farm, providing income, and, most importantly, looking after his sisters.

