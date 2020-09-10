Every year our country celebrates Labor Day on the first Monday of September. Probably more than any other holiday, the meaning of Labor Day gets lost. And, unless you work a government job, you probably don’t even get the day off. I suspect most Americans just think of Labor Day as a celebration of the end of summer.
Labor Day was officially made a national holiday in 1894 by President Grover Cleveland. The holiday recognizes the social and economic contributions of American workers.
Today’s workers take for granted such employee benefits as the 8-hour day, the 40-hour week, paid vacation, minimum wage, overtime pay, paid sick leave, worksite safety regulations and right to collectively bargain. All those benefits were won by the hard work, and often the lives, of labor union members.
During the Industrial Revolution, before the days of organized labor, workers were often forced to work days of 12 hours or longer, laboring in sweatshops with unsafe conditions that often led to workplace accidents and deaths. Child labor was common.
It’s interesting how our history glorifies the lives of famous inventors and industrialists, but gives little recognition to the workers who build all the goods we enjoy and provide our needed services.
Henry Ford may have been a genius to invent the assembly line, which made automobile ownership available to the general public. However, his inventions would have meant nothing without the thousands of auto workers who ran those assembly lines and actually built the cars.
Thomas Edison had the foresight to understand the importance of the electric light and electric service provided to every home. Nevertheless, it would never have happened without the workers who ran the power plants, strung the wires across the nation and provided the labor to keep the system running.
Organized labor, more than any other force, is responsible for the great American middle class we enjoy today. However, our middle class is rapidly shrinking. Despite record stock market levels, the rich keep getting richer and the poor get poorer. Meanwhile, the working middle class is becoming the working poor.
The wealthiest 1% of Americans own 40% of the nation’s wealth, while the bottom 80% owns only 7%. The income of the typical American family closely matched economic productivity until the 1970s. Today’s discrepancy is largely due to the widening power gap between labor and management, marked by the decline of organized labor.
Today, the American family faces greater economic stresses than ever before. The United States is the only civilized nation without universal health care. Only in the United States can a family be forced into bankruptcy because a family member got sick. Higher education costs are crippling the middle class and forcing graduates into huge debts that linger for decades. Today in the United States, about 63% of single adults, between the ages of 20 and 29, still live with their parents. On the other end of the age spectrum, about a fourth of married senior couples and nearly half of unmarried seniors rely on Social Security for more than 90% of their income.
On this Labor Day, it’s a good time to reflect on how organized labor helped gain the benefits most of us enjoy today, and how we can ensure future workers can better share in the fruits of their labors.
Winston Jones is a former journalist living in Carrollton.
