“If you can’t explain it simply, you don’t understand it well enough.” Albert Einstein
We are in the annual open enrollment for Medicare right now. Open enrollment started on Oct. 15, 2021, and ends at the stroke of midnight on Dec. 7, 2021.
If you are already covered with a plan, one thing you want to do (every year) is make sure you talk to a licensed Medicare consultant.
In the west Georgia area and all of our surrounding areas you will find brokers and agents that are ready to help you.
Obviously, by now you know that you are experiencing the flood of postcards, phone calls, TV advertising, and the list goes on.
All of these have the same jargon and if you watch television at night you will be bombarded and it will not stop until Dec. 7.
Are you like me and fed up with “Broadway Joe” giving you a long list of benefits that will not be offered as he is talking?
Understand that with all of these TV ads you need to know the adage: “If it sounds too good to be true, it’s probably not true.”
Joe’s not a licensed agent or broker, and he says a lot about all of these benefits. It’s not a lie, let’s call it a fib. Find a licensed certified Medicare agent that you can talk to face-to-face.
Make sure that person will work with you by appointment, phone call, Zoom, or ask for an in-home appointment.
The quote above from Einstein is so true because, if you can’t explain it simply, you don’t understand the process. It is cumbersome and that’s why you need an agent or broker.
How to look for a licensed broker or agent?
Referrals from your friends that already are with plans is a good way to get a referral. If you have a financial advisor or a CPA that is another good way.
Seeing the same ad nightly? You will get a call center that may not offer every plan in your county with your zip code.
Seniors want to see the options from a myriad of plan types and prices.
If you have certain health issues, those may trigger special needs plans for you, the beneficiary. Make sure you are comfortable with the agent and the Medicare maze of options.
First, you have your red, white, and blue card that you must have before you can set up a plan.
Make sure you understand that Medicare Advantage is diametrically different than Medicare Supplement plans. Those plans go by the alphabet soup of plans A, B, C, etc.
There are very good reasons to take the time to discuss each one.
A Medicare specialist should never try to sell you a Medicare plan. They should give you your options, but let you make the decision.
Make sure that you will have a full hour with your agent for an appointment in an office or on a call or a zoom webinar.
Here is the acronym that I like (KISS), “Keep it, SIMPLE Seniors.”
In November, I will be writing about the (PPAC) the Patient Protection Affordable Care act. Most people refer to it as the Obama plan. This year’s open enrollment for individuals starts on Nov. 1, 2021.
Victor Troncalli is a Medicare consultant based in Villa Rica.
