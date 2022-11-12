My cousin’s husband owns a funeral home, so I’m anxious to hear his take on a front-page article from the November 4 “Wall Street Journal.”

According to the article, morticians are innovating ways to put the “fun” in funeral (including burial plot raffles and “open house” family events featuring food, live music and bouncy houses) — or maybe it was putting the “monument” in monumentally screwed up ideas! I get those mixed up.

