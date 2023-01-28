In his ongoing attacks on what he describes as “woke politics,” Florida governor Ron DeSantis has denied permission for an AP African American History course to be taught in Florida public high schools.

NAACP Director Ivory Toldson condemned the course’s rejection, calling DeSantis’ decision a “dereliction of his duty to ensure equitable education for all Floridians.”

Elwood Watson is a professor of history, Black studies, and gender and sexuality studies at East Tennessee State University. He is also an author and public speaker.

Trending Videos