Halloween is Sunday, and while many Georgians are looking to celebrate this year, many may have questions about how to do so safely.
We’re still in a global pandemic, but we are one year smarter about the best ways to protect ourselves and others from COVID-19, including the safe, effective vaccines that are now available. In fact, the CDC recently released guidelines recommending vaccination to minimize COVID-19 risk and to keep family and friends safe while celebrating holiday occasions such as Halloween.
Moreover, Halloween is a great occasion to show your creative flair and incorporate mask wearing! Adding decorative touches to face masks and even transforming a face shield into a superhero mask can be fun and adds a layer of protection from COVID and other viruses.
Get SPOOKY
Wellstar has created these SPOOKY Halloween tips for a healthy Halloween celebration during the pandemic.
S SANITIZE often and thoroughly. Have your kids wash their hands before heading out, then bring along sanitizer and use it frequently while trick-or-treating. Sanitize candy wrappers when you get home and remind children of safety measures that can help keep everyone COVID-free. If children are visiting your home for “Trick-or-Treating,” keep hand sanitizer handy to help prevent the spread of viruses.
P PHYSICAL DISTANCING is still highly recommended by the CDC. Whether trick-or- treating at a front door or hanging around food and drinks at a party, large group gatherings should be avoided as much as possible. Six feet distancing when possible and small groups are still recommended, even when outside.
O OUTDOORS is the best way to celebrate Halloween, weather permitting. Being outside promotes air flow and helps minimize close contact with others. If guests are coming to your home for Halloween, consider sitting outside. If you’re planning to make “Grab-n- Go” treats instead of offering a big bowl of treats for kids to dig into, space the bags out for added safety. Reminder: being outdoors doesn’t mean you should ignore sensible safety COVID precautions.
O OBSERVE your youngest trick-or-treaters. They don’t always know how to stick to the safety guidelines, so keeping an eye on them and making sure that children use face masks, sanitizer, and other safety measures will help make Halloween safe and fun.
K KIDS having fun and creating positive childhood memories is what Halloween is all about. Try to follow the recommended CDC guidelines for holidays to avoid or minimize COVID exposure while having fun.
Y YOUR JUDGEMENT is key to making good and healthy decisions and minimizing COVID- 19 exposure. In addition to wearing masks and getting vaccinated for layers of protection for you and your loved ones, take additional safety precautions such as washing your hands and be sure to stay home if anyone in your family has symptoms.
Wellstar is committed to providing high-quality, tailored, and compassionate care. For more information and the latest updates on COVID-19, visit www.wellstar.org/COVID-19.
