An article, Sciences and Teaching, by Tomlinson, C. & Sousa, D. (2020) is excellent for teachers, parents and community members because it evaluates how educational neuroscience has emerged as useful guidance for classroom practice. Before this, the profession was informed by learning wisdom from experienced teachers and observations. The authors noted it is usual for educational neuroscience to contradict research findings in psychology. The results are showing that the educational neuroscience is helping teachers understand the physiology that comes with psychology.
The article addresses four examples of how studying psychology and educational neuroscience can benefit teachers. It explains that teachers need to realize they teach students and are trying to grow their brains. Tomlinson & Sousa (2020) state, “Researchers theorize that because of the brain’s plasticity, cerebral changes resulting from growth mindset interventions may also affect the neural regions responsible for intrinsic motivation.” This shows how learning affects us mentally and physically. Using this knowledge helps inform the teaching practice. Tomlinson & Sousa (2020) state, “Explain, teach, and reflect often with students on the key aspects and benefits of growth mindsets.”
Research has also shown that linking knowledge to prior knowledge builds connections. Imaging of the brain has revealed the parts of the brain that are involved in making connections. Imaging has shown that activity that starts in the hippocampus and extends into long-term memory areas is retained. The making of relationships is the key to learning to be built and preserved.
Next, the article references psychology research and the importance of interaction with others to promote learning. Vygotsky (1934, 1986) found that learners benefit from working in the “zone of proximal development” where they are stretched in their knowledge as they interact with peers. Using this information, teachers can address the social and emotional aspects of learning. In these current times teachers and parents need to be prepared to address the social and emotional issues children are facing. Technology may limit the social connections students need to make. Students need collaborative learning to engage their minds and emotions to connect to the material. Applications for teachers and parents to help build social-emotional connections include dramatic monologues, skits, and personal stories of real events, discuss motives and feelings of characters in literature and visualize how science can improve lives. Research also finds that it is vital to help students practice solving problems collaboratively.
Educational research has also shown that negative emotions shut down the cognition as the owner uses brain energy to protect themselves from a perceived threat. “We now know that the nature of the environment, as a given learner experience it, literally alters brain chemistry—and, as a result, brain functioning” (Tomlinson & Sousa, 2020).
Also, imaging studies show that the putamen area of the brain where motivation is activated may be critical for academic success. It is essential to connect the student’s interest in learning. “One imaging study identified the area of the brain (the putamen) where motivation is activated and concluded that activity in the putamen may be critical to academic achievement and success” (Tomlinson & Sousa, 2020). It is essential to boost achievement by connecting to students’ interests and agency in various ways. Research has shown that allowing student choice is vital for learning along with themed concepts across disciplines and flexible grouping for collaboration.
As parents and teachers prepare for this season of schooling it is critical they think about the growth mindset they are helping their student set. It is important teachers and parents help set a positive tone for the learning environment they are working in so students develop a growth mindset.
Parents should be thinking about what is best socially and emotionally for their children. Parents of older students should have conversations about concerns and their emotional needs.
Teachers need to be preparing lessons and resources to support the students who will return to in-person school learning as well as those who will continue to learn digitally. Using brain based research students can have successfully learning experiences in person and online. Teachers can develop the skills they need to support their student’s growth both in the classroom and digitally.
This fall and into the future is about everyone — teachers, parents, and students — having a growth mindset. It is important to understand the positive intrinsic motivation to learn is critical to everyone’s success in everything we do. With everyone striving to have a growth mindset we can handle our safety concerns and discuss our social justice issues and all learn together.
Angela S. Wilder is the gifted education teacher at Winston Elementary School.
