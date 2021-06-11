Willette pioneered kindergarten in Douglas County

Underneath the magnolia trees in the Douglasville City Cemetery can be found three graves that have quite a story to tell which begins with the Massachusetts Anti-Slavery Society and ends with the establishment of Atlanta’s first public kindergartens. The graves bear the names of Darius Mann Allen (1822-1903), Sophia L. (Ober) Allen (1830-1908), and their daughter Willette A. Allen (1862-1941).
Darius Mann Allen was born in Hubbardston, Massachusetts and is often described as a teacher, writer, and “leader in all community movements for betterment.” By 1852, he was in Boston where he was incredibly involved with the Massachusetts Anti-Slavery Society. Allen was often mentioned in the society’s newspaper, “The Liberator” during the 1850s and 1860s. In fact, it was in the paper where I found the announcement of his wedding to his second wife.
On June 5, 1855 Darius Allen married Sophia L. Ober, also a member of the Society, at the Liberty Grove retreat belonging to one of the group’s officers, Joseph J. Locke. Sophia was a graduate of a Massachusetts normal school for women that was the first of its kind in the United States. A “normal” school was one that educated men and women for the education profession. Sophia was well versed in the theories of Friedrich Froebel, a German pedagogue who laid the foundation for modern education based on the recognition that children have unique needs and capabilities. He created the concept of the “kindergarten” and championed education for children ages 3-6.
By 1861, Darius and Sophia were living in Newbury, Ohio where they continued their work as members of the Society as well as working for other progressive ideas such as suffrage for women, and in 1862, Sophia gave birth to a daughter, Willette Alona Allen, and raised her according to the theories of Froebel.
Willette followed her mother into education and graduated from Ohio Central Normal School followed by Hailmann Kindergarten Training School in La Porte, Indiana. In 1888, Willette took charge of the kindergarten training department for the University of the Pacific in California, but by 1890, she had moved to Douglasville bringing her parents with her.
Willette was hired along with Lillie Reynolds to run a kindergarten at the Piedmont Chautauqua in Lithia Springs which was open to Chautauqua workers and a few locals. Willette’s goal was not only to introduce the concept of kindergarten education to Chautauqua attendees, but to also find young women willing to be trained as teachers.
During the summer of 1890, the Chautauqua also hosted The Peabody Institute which was a summer activity for Georgia’s teachers where they all met in one place to learn about the latest sources and methods. It was a full and free program for teachers which included topics such English, History, Recess, Methods in the Primary Grades, and Geography as well as instruction with Willette regarding kindergarten education.
While at the Chautauqua, Willette was able to meet several Atlanta movers and shakers including many of Atlanta’s wealthy women often referred to as “club women” because they attended various club meetings and donated their money to causes they considered to be worthy. Willette’s desire to see kindergartens established in all public schools interested the club women.
Willette soon took a position with the Capitol Female College in Atlanta where she was head of the kindergarten department and volunteered at a mission in one of the mill districts. By 1892, Willette was also in charge of the kindergarten department with the Southern Educational Association, and as a kindergarten instructor in the summer normal school at Athens.
Through the 1890s Willette continued her work with educating kindergarten instructors as well as operating her own school — the Atlanta Kindergarten and Normal School — located first at Washington Street, followed by a Ponce de Leon address, and then at 639 Peachtree Street. The school operated through the 1918-1919 school year. During that time, many children who would later be prominent in the city’s business, civic, and social life, received their first training from Willette. Many of the kindergarten teachers she trained ended up in various schools all over the state of Georgia.
While Willette was busy training teachers, teaching young children, and helping to establish kindergartens across the state her parents were busy, too. Darius indicated on the 1900 census he was a farmer, but he and Sophia also kept themselves busy with the women’s suffrage movement and were on hand when the Georgia Women’s Suffrage Association convened in Atlanta on November 25, 1901. Sophia was wrapping up a term as one of the organization’s officers and Darius served as a financial auditor. That was the year the members were honored by the appearance of Carrie Chapman Catt who succeeded Susan B. Anthony as president of the National American Woman’s Suffrage Association. Darius would pass soon after in September 1903 followed by Sophia in 1908.
Willette continued her work. Late in her life she taught classes in childhood education at Emory University and Lake Junaluska summer schools and was constantly before different groups and organizations to speak about the need for early childhood education. In 1939, Willette was honored by the Atlanta Historical Society for outstanding civic and cultural contributions.
For many years she would yearly entertain her former teacher-students who had formed the Atlanta Kindergarten Alumnae Club at her home she fondly referred to as Pine Cone located off Wieuca Road.
In retirement, which only lasted a few short years, Willette moved to Bluefield, West Virginia until June 1941 when she returned to Atlanta. Two months after arriving home she became ill and died on July 26, 1941 at a private sanitarium and joined her parents in Douglasville’s City Cemetery.
Wow! Abolitionists, women’s suffrage leaders, and an educator who made history … right here in Douglasville!
This column ran in the Douglas County Sentinel in August 2019. Lisa’s books “Every Now and Then: The Amazing Stories of Douglas County, Volume 1,” “Douglasville,” a pictorial history, and “Georgia on My Mind: True Tales from Around the State”, are available at Amazon, The Farmers Table, Douglasville Welcome Center, and the Douglas County Museum of History and Art.
