“At long last, experts and authorities have shouted the two words we’ve long to hear: Masks off! So why are so many staying on?” — Ed O’Brien, Atlanta Journal & Constitution
O’Brien’s question is one each of us have to answer, including yours truly.
But first, like many these days, I’ve been observing folks on both sides of the issue debating whether or not to continue wearing masks, particularly since it appears that we’ve finally turned the corner on COVID-19. However, it’s still troubling seeing and hearing about scuffles breaking out in public — in stores, bars and in fast food places, on airplanes, etc. — between pro and anti-maskers.
I mean, c’mon America, we’re better than this.
Now I plan to keep wearing my mask for the unforeseeable future. You see, as a businessman who makes decisions based on facts and data and not on politics and emotions, let me tell you why.
The state of Georgia, where I currently reside, has just declared that fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing masks or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidelines.
On the other hand, the Centers for Disease Control recently changed rules declaring that in areas of substantial to high transmission, people who are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask in crowded outdoor settings or during activities that involve sustained close contact with other people who are not fully vaccinated.
Okay, so where does all this bring us? Well, I am concerned that the COVID threat is still a real and present danger.
Consider the following:
The June 14th issue of USA Today reports that national vaccination rates are only around 53% for individuals receiving one shot and about 44% for those fully vaccinated, numbers significantly short of any proposed ‘herd immunity’ levels. Further, the John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center reports that Georgia has a 33% vaccination rate. One interpretation of the Georgia statistic is that roughly two out of three people you encounter could be exposed or contagious. Let that last line sink in for a moment.
Also, the Georgia Department of Health Vaccine Distribution Dashboard indicates that Fulton County, the largest county in the state, has between 30%-39% vaccination rates. And according to Worldometers Covid 19 Data, Georgia is ranked as the seventh leading state with the highest number of new deaths. Let that last line sink in for another moment.
Truth is that recent CDC guideline changes have resulted in continued confusion. It appears that way too many people have completely discarded their masks, clearly not in line with our vaccination rates. Furthermore, mass media is promoting messages that highlight states having higher levels of vaccination.
But based on the statistics cited above, we in Georgia have a long way to go. Technically, fully two-thirds of the people we interact with each day should be wearing masks, because the majority of our residents have not been vaccinated.
Will Georgia experience a resurgent wave of COVID this summer or fall? Let’s hope not. Let’s also hope that in the coming months vaccination levels will increase. But in the meantime, I encourage those who are not vaccinated to be considerate and wear masks. You show respect for the health and wellbeing of others when you do so.
Okay Ed O’Brien, you get the last word.
“At least when it comes to masks, caution can’t hurt. Carelessness can. Until this simple math changes, let your fellow Americans who choose to keep masking express their freedom to do so. Better safe than sorry” — Ed O’Brien
On point Ed, definitely on point!
Dean Yarbrough, whose company, Yarbrough Financial Services, is also a member of the 26 Tiny Paintbrushes Douglas County Writers Guild. (Note: to adhere to social distancing protocols, he participated in the group’s recent meeting via Zoom.)
