I find it interesting that the opening for my column during the first week of July 2016 fits my feelings currently during the first week of July 2020.
While things are very different with Coronavirus still running loose across the land the constant variable of craziness between 2016 and 2020 is both times we are deep within a presidential election season. It is just one of those things that makes you go “Hmmm…”
Here is a replay of the column:
I am not sure about you, but these days I’m a little overloaded, over-stimulated, and just plain overwhelmed with the news regarding various events locally, across the state, and nationally.
While I will be the first to say that all of the issues being discussed via the constant flow of news and social media are real and important, I’m still uncertain if the constant grinding on subject matter is helpful.
Is it just me, or does the constant streams of discussion escalate feelings of despair and frustration?
This week I find it very therapeutic to retreat into the past and decided to take the temperature of Douglasville in July for the year 1922.
The most pressing matters had to do with the cotton crop.
The race to deliver the first cotton bloom of the growing season to the Sentinel office was underway, and the 1922 season saw Alpha A. Fowler winning as he took a bloom by the Sentinel office on July 1st.
Cotton farmers were still attempting to fight the boll weevil in 1922. M.E. Geer, president of the Lois Cotton Mill helped by arranging substantial aid to farmers — close to 11,000 pounds of calcium arsenate. Geer would sell the white powder at a substantial loss at nine cents a pound with the mill paying all the freight.
Later in the month Dr. G.H. Turner announced he had developed a formula that would prevent the calcium arsenate from washing off the cotton. He invited any and every cotton grower to stop by his office for instructions.
Calcium arsenate was a common insecticide used to combat the boll weevil with 7,270 metric tons produced in 1922. Today, its use is strictly regulated in the United States and is banned totally in the United Kingdom since the chemical’s residue still taints acres of farmland today.
Several farmers were concerned because recent heavy rains had delayed “laying by” time. “Laying by” was that period when crops had been planted, the last weed-hoeing was done. It was basically the down-time until harvest had begun. This was generally the time when farmers could turn their attention to a second or third job.
Tensions were rising as news was crossing the wires regarding what is remembered today as the Great Railroad Strike of 1922 with rumors concerning at least 50 strike breakers had arrived in Atlanta with more expected. The strike was a nationwide event that began July 1st and continued throughout August involving 400,000 striking railway workers.
While there was violence across the nation and at least ten people were killed, there was no violence locally.
There was also a push by some labor movements for a five-day week and six hour day which was the subject of much discussion by those around Douglasville. This would provide folks with the “weekend” so many of us cherish and look forward to today. The consensus in 1922 was the proposed work week was too short a time to get much accomplished. The Sentinel summed it up by stating, “We have always felt, and we believe most people around here will agree with us, that working five days a week and loafing two days is a wrong proportion.” It was a given Sunday would be a day of rest, but most felt Saturday should still be a work day.
In other news the Midway community was having issues with mad dogs, and speaking of dogs, G.L. Holloway’s dogs got quite the workout on the night of July 2nd when three convicts made an escape. The Sentinel joked that they left no forwarding address. The sheriff at the time, A.S. Baggett, finally caught up with the dogs around noon the next day when they were found lying by the discarded striped coveralls of the escaped convicts about one mile north of Winston.
Members of the First Baptist Church were invited to attend the Methodist Church during one night of their revival. Before the week was over the Methodist had picked up 22 new members, but it is unclear if any of the Baptist “crossed over.”
Across the country people were discussing what they would do with a million dollars as it was being reported that John Lindley, a cook for 39 years at the Beckham hotel in Texas had found oil on his property.
Douglasville’s baseball team was on the road much of July winning three of their four games with Cartersville. Later on in the month approximately one hundred baseball fans traveled from Douglasville to Tate, Georgia to cheer on the home team, but unfortunately, Douglasville was “licked, skunked, goose egged, whitewashed, tailored, and shutout.” The best part of the baseball reports included hand drawn illustrations from the games including the image I have shared here.
Finally, V.R. Smith, who carried the title Commissioner for Sanitation at the time, gave this notice to folks living in the city, “Those having surface closets are hereby notified that they must be kept in perfect sanitary condition. They will be inspected in the next few days and must be found in proper condition. Have them cleaned frequently and use disinfectants which the city furnishes free.”
In case you haven’t guessed a surface closet is an outdoor privy, and considering it was July, I don’t think I’d want to be the city employee charged with inspection duty!
