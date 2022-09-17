Congressman’s inaction on illegal immigrants putting county in danger
A year ago, in August of 2021, I wrote to Congressman David Scott about the open border and illegal immigration.
This was his reply: “Please be aware, I do not support illegal immigration. I believe we must stop people from entering this country illegally by improving resources for border personnel and modernizing border security technology. To that end, I support legislation that increases the number of border patrol agents, improves our asylum procedures, and modernizes border technologies such as advanced cameras and high-powered radars. I also support using the National Guard and other military personnel, to help with border security.”
Congressman Scott’s policies and technologies do not work because millions of illegals are streaming into this country. Some of these illegals are gang members, terrorists, and drug dealers. In July of 2022, illegal drugs were brought to Douglas County from across the southern Arizona border, right to our local shopping center that we often use.
Douglas County has a judge who works hard to help the drug users in our county get off of drugs. We have a sheriff’s office, working overtime because they are shorthanded, to keep drugs out of our county.
Congressman Scott’s inaction has made their jobs difficult and endangered the lives of Douglas County citizens. He has been in office a long time. He took an oath to protect us. I do not feel protected. Time for a change!
Sharon Bachtel
Douglasville
Timing of BOC bid-rigging investigation is suspicious
Douglas County has had a hard time adjusting to the demographic makeup of its citizens, which has been changing for years. No longer are the Republicans winning every election while the Democrats trail behind and rarely win. This change has been difficult for many to accept, and mud-slinging and unwarranted investigations result. The Democrats, who were popularly elected, have been the target of these attacks.
The Democratic Party, most recently, is fighting back after the only Republican member of the Board of Commissioners announced a GBI investigation in her newsletter. The media also ran this story, and social media played a part in this drama. The investigation concerns unfounded claims that bid rigging occurred in the contract to clean the Douglas County tax commissioners’ building. Three bids were submitted, and the procurement director, not the tax commissioner, decided which bid to recommend. The Board of Commissioners voted to award the contract based on the procurement director’s recommendation. This procurement director had been in the position for many years under the previous Republican administration and the board voted based on his recommendation.
This 2018 contract has become an issue only now that we are within 60 days of the 2022 election. The timing is suspicious.
David Fedack
Douglasville
