Questions for the county attorney
A couple of weeks ago, Douglas County Attorney Michael Coleman wrote a letter about not blaming the election board and election director for violating the law because someone from the Secretary of State’s office was contacted before making its decision to allow Ryan Williams to be a candidate for chief magistrate judge. I have a few questions for Mr. Coleman about this. First, why wasn’t this information introduced at the trial? Who was the representative from the election board who contacted the SOS? Who was the contact at the SOS office that told them they could violate the law? Shouldn’t this person be held accountable? Where is your proof that this actually happened? Was the Douglas County attorney consulted before proceeding to violate the law? If so, then shame on them. If not, then shame on the election board and election director for not consulting an attorney. Where is the transparency? This county pays over $800,000 a year for legal services. What are we getting for our tax dollars? Not one, but two judges decided that our election director and election board violated the law. If an election director and election board are so eager to get Democrats qualified that they will violate the law, what else will they do to tip the scales? The citizens are entitled to an honest election. I hope and pray that is what we will have.
