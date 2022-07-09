After filling up my gas tank, I feel the need to write this letter to the editor. I am retired so don't need to drive too much. I don't know how the younger people are making it, having to drive back and forth to work everyday.
On Dec. 13, 2021, our Board of Commissioners voted to install Electric Vehicle charging stations with "free charging" at the courthouse.
According to the agenda item: "The level 2 charging stations will be free to the public and employees and will be able to charge a vehicle in a few hours."
These charging stations were on Commissioner Henry Mitchell's wish list for that extra money that they received from the 27% tax increase. First, nothing is free. Our tax dollars pay for everything, whether federal, state, or local.
My question is why are the commissioners using our tax dollars for the upper class and ignoring those of us who cannot afford an electric vehicle? Electric car owners should pay for their own charging stations and electricity. They should also have to pay a charge for the use of the roads just as we do with the gas tax. Since this is the time of equity, why doesn't the BOC install a gas pump and give "free" gas to the rest of us? I wonder if the commissioners know that the majority of electricity comes from fossil fuels and their by products.
If you want to go green and can afford to buy an electric vehicle, more power to you. Just don't expect me to pay for your chargers and electricity while I am struggling to buy gas for the only vehicle that I can afford. Time for a change!
Sharon Bachtel
Douglasville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.