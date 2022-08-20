Taxpayers can’t afford to be Santa Claus anymore
The Editor:
Ho! Ho! Ho! Tis the season of public hearings for tax increases. The citizens are not laughing. Where, oh where can those board members be? When the school, city, and county want to raise our taxes, they are required, by law, to hold three public hearings. The board members set the dates and times for these hearings with only one stipulation — one meeting has to be between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. The citizens have no input into when these meetings can be scheduled.The Douglas County Board of Education set its hearings for 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Aug. 9 and 8 a.m. on Aug. 16. Where do you think parents and citizens are at 8 in the morning? They are probably taking their kids to school, at work or going to work. I attended the hearing on the 9th at 6 p.m. Several other citizens were there to speak. Only two board members showed up. The purpose of a public hearing is for the elected officials to hear the voices of the citizens. How can they do that if they don’t attend? A public hearing is an official public meeting. An official public meeting requires a quorum. There was no quorum on Tuesday evening when there were only two out of five board members present. The BOC (county) did a little better. They at least had quorums. On Tuesday morning, only three commissioners attended the hearing (No citizens showed up either, inconvenient time?) and the 6 p.m. meeting had four out of five commissioners present. We need to start electing officials who care about the citizens and will be there to listen. Your last chance to speak out against the BOC raising your taxes is Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. at the courthouse. The city has one more public hearing on Sept. 1 at 5 p.m. at the Douglasville Conference Center. If you can’t come to the public hearings, at least call and leave messages. The BOC number is 770-920-7269 (Chairwoman Romona Jackson Jones) and 770-920-7266 (Commissioners). Mayor Rochelle Robinson’s number is 678-449-3000. It is not right to raise taxes when there is 8.5% inflation. The citizens are struggling to pay their bills. It’s time to cut back on these government budgets. That is what we have to do. We can’t afford to be Santa Claus anymore. Time for a Change.
Sharon Bachtel
Douglasville

