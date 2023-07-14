New apartments and warehouses are a burden to county taxpayers
The Editor:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Mainly cloudy. A few peeks of sunshine possible. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 15, 2023 @ 12:20 pm
New apartments and warehouses are a burden to county taxpayers
The Editor:
I am concerned about all the new warehouse and new apartments being constructed in our county. Especially in the Lithia Springs area. In our area we have had four new warehouses built and two more are under construction. One new one is being built on Mt. Vernon and Lynch roads, across from some very nice properties. Crazy!!
My neighbors in the Lithia Springs area blocked a new warehouse that a developer wanted to construct at Lee Road and South Sweetwater.
Now, another developer wants to construct an apartment complex on the same property (Lee Road at S. Sweetwater). Naturally, we are all against it as it will add a burden to our schools and increase traffic on already an overcrowded roads.
We already have THREE existing apartment complexes in our neighborhood that cause a burden to us taxpayers.
County officials are holding a meeting at the Lithia Springs Senior Center on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 6 p.m. for all citizens to meet and discuss this new application for apartments at Lee Road and S. Sweetwater.
County Zoning personnel and the developer will be there to discuss this application.
Sincerely,
Paul Bergkessel
Lithia Springs
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.