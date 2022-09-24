BOER took obligations seriously in Camp case
I am writing in response to your recent article regarding the Supreme Court of Georgia oral argument on the Douglas County election challenge in Camp v. Williams. In the article, you discussed Justice Charles J. Bethel’s statement that the Douglas County Board of Elections and Registration was “playing games” with the candidate qualifying process. As the County Attorney for Douglas County, I believe that Justice Bethel’s assertion is incorrect, as he was not fully aware of all of the facts at the time. For the reasons described below, we believe that the members of the Board of Elections discharged their duties responsibly while serving the people of Douglas County.
While it is not a part of the record in the case and will therefore not be a part of the Court’s decision, it is important for your readers to know what the Supreme Court did not know at the time Justice Bethel made the statement: a representative of the Board of Elections did seek guidance from the Elections Division of the Georgia Secretary of State’s office before making its decision regarding Mr. Williams’s candidacy—and was told that its approach was the appropriate course of action given the novel situation and lack of guidance in state statutes. This is contrary to any notion that the Board of Elections was “playing games,” and instead shows that the Board of Elections took its obligations seriously. This point needs to be a part of any public discourse.
Attorney for the Douglas County government
