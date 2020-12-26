BOC made a mistake hiring Jolivette as new fire chief
The Editor:
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners hired an unqualified and deeply divisive person to take over the reins of the Fire Department. Roderick Jolivette has an extensive history that prominently displays his lack of honor and integrity.
Jolivette’s troubled history has been well documented in the media, but where does Jolivette’s hiring leave the Douglas County Fire Department and the men and women working on the front lines? Nothing but an overwhelming feeling of defeat and despair.
A supervisor should inspire, motivate, and support. How could Jolivette possibly provide this to the firefighters of Douglas County with his history?
In the next year, you will see a mass exodus from the Douglas County Fire Department. This seems hard to believe, considering that their staffing is already ridiculously low. Many trucks run with only two Firefighters on them. The national standard is a minimum of four. Not to mention that COVID, retirements, and resignations have them running even shorter. But it will happen starting with those at or around retirement age taking their experience with them. Those with five or fewer years will look for jobs elsewhere. The Douglas County Fire Department will be shuttering stations daily as they try to maintain staffing. There will be a big push to hire people to fill those positions, but that takes money and time. Who’s going to take a job with one of the lowest-paid departments in the metro area that is still actively furloughing people? The fire protection throughout the county will suffer tremendously, eventually reducing the County’s ISO rating and increasing fire insurance rates. Just another blow to those living in Douglas County.
For those that don’t leave, you will see a tremendous drop in morale. Can you blame them? Furloughs, tax increases, low pay, and poor incoming leadership. Who would want to go the extra mile to make someone, who you don’t respect, look good or succeed at his job? Not anyone that I know.
After a couple of years of all this, Jolivette will either get fired or leave to go on to the next job, leaving the Douglas County Fire Department in worse shape than it already is. Let’s just hope he leaves on his own because if he is fired for any reason, you can expect a lawsuit shortly afterward.
James Cordle
Douglasville
