A slow-burning hatred
I see an ugliness that causes a mob mentality to go after the tax commissioner, the coroner, the commission chair, and county commissioners. Unfortunately, these threats happen too often to too many elected officials.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A slow-burning hatred
I see an ugliness that causes a mob mentality to go after the tax commissioner, the coroner, the commission chair, and county commissioners. Unfortunately, these threats happen too often to too many elected officials.
After the coroner was cleared of wrongdoing, these folks backed off and zeroed in on another elected Democrat. First, Probate Judge Christine Peterson was and is a target for these folks. Now we see Tax Commissioner Greg Baker, District 1 County Commissioner Henry Mitchell, and County Commission Chair Romona Jackson Jones are the latest targets of the hatred.
Recently Douglasville was in the news when a homeowner lashed out at an African-American delivery driver. The Democrats spoke up about the hatred from the homeowner, whose tirade, directed at the delivery driver for no rational reason, is the work of a bully. The driver’s attorney requested meetings, but no meetings happened. The attack caught on tape is there for all to see. In the days following the attack, not one Republican came forward to condemn the actions of this homeowner. Acceptance is complicity.
A wise man once said, “the issue is seldom the issue.” These attacks on people of color aren’t one-offs, they are part of a deeper systemic problem our country faces that has caused this hatred since the founding of our country. This racism is here to stay and it’s our fight to fight and defeat.
Dave Fedack
Douglasville
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.