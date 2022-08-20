The Editor:
With conservatives accusing the Biden Administration of throwing the country into a recession, the July jobs report shows a different story. Mark Butler, the Georgia Labor Commissioner, is taking credit for the state's record low unemployment rate. These economic reports are a national trend showing a lower unemployment rate for the nation. These positive numbers are due to the Biden Administration's federal policies, affecting the country, not state policies just for Georgia.
