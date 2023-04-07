Pounds, Peterson ‘dust-up’ was really ‘about the budget’

Anyone who picked up the Sentinel or paid attention to the local social media sites knows that a dust-up occurred between Sheriff Tim Pounds and Probate Judge Christina Peterson. Many of the minority in Douglas County are voicing their opinions on the local social media and hoping that if they yell loud enough, someone who is very gullible will hear them. This story is about the budget. The county intervened and solved this problem. Thank you to the county.

