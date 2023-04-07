Pounds, Peterson ‘dust-up’ was really ‘about the budget’
Anyone who picked up the Sentinel or paid attention to the local social media sites knows that a dust-up occurred between Sheriff Tim Pounds and Probate Judge Christina Peterson. Many of the minority in Douglas County are voicing their opinions on the local social media and hoping that if they yell loud enough, someone who is very gullible will hear them. This story is about the budget. The county intervened and solved this problem. Thank you to the county.
The county sheriff needs more deputies, which creates a hazardous situation for the county. We are all aware of the rising crime rate here, and we need more police in Douglasville and Douglas County to stem the increasing crime rate. Think about that every time one of these rabble-rousers screams about high taxes. Move if the taxes are too high; no one is keeping you here.
Probate Judge Christina Peterson, I applaud you for making changes that benefit this county’s working men and women. I am proud to have voted for you and speak as a working man. But unfortunately, folks have to work full-time and are not allowed time off for weddings or gun permits. As a result, we need Saturdays to conduct business with the Probate Court.
