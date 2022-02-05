State GOP focused on wrong targets
In a recent article in the Douglas County Sentinel, the GOP named their top targets as the 2022 General Assembly session unfolds. Two of the targets named in the article are, Critical Race Theory and Big Tech.
Sen. Bo Hatchett, R-Cornelia, described Critical Race Theory as a divisive concept; slavery, Jim Crow laws, and the Tulsa race massacre are not concepts, they are American History. Separate waiting rooms, water fountains, lunch counters, and rest rooms were a reality. Many folks would like to whitewash these facts like they never occurred. I did not learn about segregation from a history book as much as I witnessed firsthand . This was hard for a child to understand, yet little of this was taught in school. History is often uncomfortable and inconvenient; we are not responsible for what the previous generations did, but we are responsible for the lessons that we can learn from it. This is a non-issue since Critical Race Theory is not taught in Georgia schools.
Big Tech is also trending in the grievances aired by the GOP. Former President Trump was banned by social media platforms due to an election he lost, an election that was fair. Georgia had multiple vote recounts and the results remained the same, the former president lost the election. Trump used social media platforms to stir up the base; recounts and lawsuits followed, which failed to reverse the election results. If you want to participate in the election process, vote but do not foment a revolution on an easily manipulated social media platform. When Trump did this, Jan 6 resulted. I wish the right had the same reaction to the brutal assaults of the Capitol Police as they do to other protests and riots.
Dave Fedack
Douglasville
