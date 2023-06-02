The billionaires’ disdain for the workers
The Editor:
Lately, in the news, Elon Musk and other billionaires have made their views known about laptop workers, as they call those who are working from home.
At another time in the past, before the work-from-home movement as a result of COVID, a man working an eight-hour job could provide a decent quality of life for his family. Then, we had what are known as housewives managing the house and the children. Today, there is no such thing — just wives working and managing the household, getting the kids off to school, cooking the meals, and attending meetings at the kids’ schools on top of an eight-hour workday. As a result, the parents struggle to build families, provide the basics for their kids, and pay the bills. In addition, promises of Social Security and Medicare cuts further threaten our lives.
On top of everything, the billionaires fantasize about downsizing us out of our jobs.
Dave Fedack
Douglasville
