Douglas County has had a hard time adjusting to the demographic makeup of its citizens, which has been changing for years. No longer are the Republicans winning every election while the Democrats trail behind and rarely win. This change has been difficult for many to accept, and mud-slinging and unwarranted investigations result. The Democrats, who were popularly elected, have been the target of these attacks.
The Democratic Party, most recently, is fighting back after the only Republican member of the Board of Commissioners announced a GBI investigation in her newsletter. The media also ran this story, and social media played a part in this drama. The investigation concerns unfounded claims that bid rigging occurred in the contract to clean the Douglas County tax commissioners' building. Three bids were submitted, and the procurement director, not the tax commissioner, decided which bid to recommend. The Board of Commissioners voted to award the contract based on the procurement director’s recommendation. This procurement director had been in the position for many years under the previous Republican administration and the board voted based on his recommendation.
