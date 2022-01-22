Congratulations and thanks to Judge David Emerson
On behalf of the State Bar of Georgia, I would like to express congratulations and thanks to Douglas County Superior Court Chief Judge David T. Emerson on his retirement, which took effect Dec. 31.
A member of the Georgia Bar since 1976, Judge Emerson was first elected as a Superior Court judge in 1990 and served for more than three decades in that position.
We salute Judge Emerson on his distinguished career in public service and many contributions to the betterment of our justice system. We wish him well in his years of retirement ahead.
Sincerely,
Elizabeth L. Fite
President, State Bar of Georgia
