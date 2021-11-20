Protect affordable insurance in the Build Back Better Act
As a public servant and a proud Georgian, I have a deep appreciation for the endless hours our leaders in Washington like Senator Raphael Warnock have dedicated to the health and safety of the people of our state. On behalf of the people of my district, I recently wrote to Senator Warnock to express my gratitude for his leadership in Congress as we all work to protect the interests of all Georgians. As Congress works toward finalizing the Build Back Better Act, Senator Warnock and his colleagues must ensure the health insurance subsidies expanded under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) are made permanent this year.
As we all know, countless Georgians have suffered physically, emotionally and financially during the COVID-19 pandemic. While a recovery is underway, the public health crisis is by no means over. By making the health care subsidies permanent, more than 193,000 Georgians could gain the opportunity to access the affordable coverage they need next year as we work toward a return to normalcy.
Data released by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services show that 87,950 Georgia residents signed up for marketplace coverage during a special enrollment period this year, demonstrating that the need for affordable health coverage remains constant. We should not make it more difficult for Georgians to access affordable health care when they need it most. The subsidies expanded in ARPA make that access easier, and they must be made permanent now before it’s too late.
District 35 State Sen. Donzella James
Atlanta
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.