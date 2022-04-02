Smith was suppressing free speech
The 94th Oscars were held on March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.
Chris Rock, a presenter at the show, was hit in the face by Will Smith. The violence occurred after Chris Rock made a joke about Will Smith’s wife, Jada. Will Smith walked up on stage and struck Rock in the face.
The country seems to be divided on who was right.
As parents, we teach our children that sticks and stones may break my bones, but words can never harm me. We also teach our children to keep their hands to themselves. The Bible teaches us to turn the other cheek. With all that we were taught and all we teach our children, millions of Americans side with a bully.
As Americans, we should applaud a person exercising their freedom of expression, but many people do not.
A wise man once taught me, the issue is seldom the issue.
What I mean by that is Will Smith laughed at the joke, processed the joke, became angry, walked the 100 feet or so to the stage, and slapped Mr. Rock. After that, Smith cried while he apologized to everyone except Rock.
What is going on in Smiths’ life seems to be a mystery, a man at the pinnacle of success.
Many call the attack an assault, it is not. The definition of assault is attempted violence; the definition of battery is the violence itself.
On television, in front of the world, Mr. Smith committed battery. This sorry display of chivalry was illegal and uncalled for. The Black women I know are strong, strong enough to stand up for themselves. This act was suppression of freedom of speech. I am sad that so many support Will Smith.
Dave Fedack
Douglasville
Congratulations to new Superior Court Judge Warren
On behalf of the State Bar of Georgia, I would like to express congratulations to Douglas County Chief Assistant District Attorney Deah B. Warren on her appointment by Gov. Brian Kemp to serve as a Superior Court judge for the Douglas Judicial Circuit.
Judge Warren will be well served by her nearly 15 years of experience in the legal profession, including her previous service as an assistant district attorney in Fulton County, Clayton County and, most recently, Douglas County.
By accepting this appointment, Judge Warren demonstrates her continued commitment to serving the public and the justice system.
We wish her well in this new capacity of judicial leadership.
Sincerely,
Elizabeth L. Fite
President,
State Bar of Georgia
