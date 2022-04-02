On behalf of the State Bar of Georgia, I would like to express congratulations to Douglas County Chief Assistant District Attorney Deah B. Warren on her appointment by Gov. Brian Kemp to serve as a Superior Court judge for the Douglas Judicial Circuit.
Judge Warren will be well served by her nearly 15 years of experience in the legal profession, including her previous service as an assistant district attorney in Fulton County, Clayton County and, most recently, Douglas County.
By accepting this appointment, Judge Warren demonstrates her continued commitment to serving the public and the justice system. We wish her well in this new capacity of judicial leadership.
Sincerely,
Elizabeth L. Fite
President, State Bar of Georgia
