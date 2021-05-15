Election laws should benefit all Americans
My name is Nancy. My husband, Rodger, and I are senior citizens in Douglas County. We were very active during the last two elections and are concerned about the voter suppression laws in place across this country.
It’s time our voice is heard. Legislation is necessary to put laws in place to benefit all Americans, not just the rich and whites. I am white and it’s high time all Americans get the same rights I have been privileged to all my life.
Sincerely,
Nancy McPherson
Douglasville
