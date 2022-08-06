Math education remains a ‘tremendous weakness’ for DCSS
Math education remains a ‘tremendous weakness’ for DCSS
The Editor:
You reported last week that DCSS eighth graders scored 80% Proficient and Distinguished on Algebra I on the 2022 Georgia Milestones.
While this sounds impressive, it conceals the real and persistent problems with math achievement in our school system.
Students who are taking Algebra in eighth grade are the most advanced students (most students take it in ninth grade), so proficiency should be a given.
These are the students who should be taking in AP Calculus in 12th grade and succeeding on the AP Exam.
The scores for ‘on-level’ students tell a different story.
Milestones reports show that DCSS achieved a 27% proficiency rate for both eighth grade math and ninth grade Algebra I (compared to 36% and 37% in Georgia, respectively).
This means that about three-fourths of our rising ninth and 10th graders are NOT on track to graduate “college ready” in math.
While math education suffered nationwide due to the pandemic, causing many students to be behind, these low scores are not new for DCSS but have been the norm for over a decade.
Our school system has improved significantly under Superintendent Trent North’s leadership, but math education remains a tremendous weakness. It is important for parents to be aware that their children are not going to graduate prepared to succeed in college level math, as this is undoubtedly a reason many students who enroll in Georgia public colleges dropout without a degree.
Jeremy Noonan
Douglasville
