Just want to thank and congratulate Douglasville City workers for the exceptional job they did fixing the broken water main in Arbor Station and re-opening the west exit to traffic. It was a large main, deep in the ground; but they fixed it and restored service much quicker than seemed possible. They also did a great job answering questions for those who stopped to ask. The foreman explained what was going on, when service would be restored, what to do if the water was discolored, and addressed any other concerns. It was the perfect response to a serious problem, and everyone who took part deserves full credit.
Joe Williams
Douglasville
Commented
