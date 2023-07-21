Judge should recuse himself from bid rigging case
The Editor:
Superior Court Judge Beau McClain should immediately recuse himself from the trial of county commissioners and others accused of bid rigging. His history of prosecuting and presiding over local cases required him to work closely with the sheriff’s office while Phil Miller, who stands to benefit from the outcome, was in charge. Miller has since been appointed to replace the commission chair, giving power to Republicans who were defeated in recent elections. McClain would be wise to distance himself from any political fallout from this situation, where the perception of bias is unavoidable.
Debby Yoder
Douglasville
