Massey: Howard wrong about multi-racial protesters
It is concerning that Terry Howard states in his August 6th column “Howard: from the front seat of my car” that the multi-racial protesters are respected for their courage and convictions. He should use “I” not “we.” Some citizens see the “protesters” as instigators. Howard asks, “what are their true motivations?” Could the answer be creating division and receiving hourly payment? Howard asks, “Should I be among them?” Yes, if you want to set the progress made in the last 50 years back by creating suspicion between people. “Don’t all lives matter?” Yes, that is why the slogan divides. When I saw the people holding BLM signs I asked, “What are they doing here? Are they being paid to cause division where there isn’t any? Do any of these people live in Douglas County? Do any of the “protesters” know that in Douglas County blacks, whites and others races interact respectfully every single day?”
Catherine Massey
Douglasville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.