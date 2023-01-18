RECENT ARRESTS
• Jere’Al Dorsey-Emodiae, 26, was charged with pedestrian on highways, obstruction-resisting officer/arrest and battery. Bond was set at $5,100.
• Ross Zakiyah, 25, was charged with theft by shoplifting. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Gloria Crichton, 20, was charged with simple battery. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Rodney Copeland, 57, was charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Kemarcus Young, 17, was charged with participation in criminal gang activity and entering automobile. Bond was denied.
