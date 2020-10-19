A near perfect weekend for county football teams

Chapel Hill picked up a key region win on homecoming.
Alexander used an explosive offensive attack and a stifling defense to secure a much-needed win.
Overall, three of the four county teams in action over the weekend picked up region wins.
Here is a wrap-up of the action:
Alexander 38, East Paulding 7: The Cougars bounced back from a tough loss the previous week with a big road win.
Alexander is 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the Region 5-6A standings, as they are tied with Douglas County and Rome for second place.
Senior Cooper Abernathy showed his versatility by accounting for 151 offensive yards. He had five catches for 52 yards while rushing five times for 35 yards. He was 3-of-3 for 64 yards in the game.
Junior quarterback Donovan Hoskins rushed for 90 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries and passed for 85 yards
After spotting the Raiders a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, Alexander scored 38 unanswered points for the win.
Coming into the contest, the Cougars had the No. 10 scoring defense in Class 6A.
Chapel Hill 32, Villa Rica 21: The Panthers used a pounding ground attack to secure their second Region 6-5A win of the season.
With the win, Chapel Hill remains atop the region standings with a half-game lead over Lithia Springs, which was idle last week.
Chapel Hill amassed 270 yards on the ground with senior Michael Perkins leading the way during the homecoming game.
Perkins finished the night with 148 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. He scored on a 14-yard run with less than a minute remaining before halftime to give the Panthers a 14-7 leading going into the locker room.
Villa Rica tied the game with nine minutes remaining in the third quarter before Panthers senior Rudolph Paul scored on the ensuing drive to take the lead for good.
Villa Rica threatened to make a comeback, but Zachariah White scored on a 55-yard kickoff return to put the game out of reach. Brady Turner intercepted a pass on Villa Rica’s ensuing drive to end its hopes.
Chapel Hill improved to 4-2 on the season and 2-0 in the region standings.
Junior quarterback Komari Frye was 7-of-12 for 92 yards with a touchdown and rushed for 23 yards and a score. Paul finished with 99 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.
Paulding County 22, Douglas County 20: Despite 291 yards of offense, the Tigers were not able to secure the Region 5-6A win on the road.
Paulding County scored nine fourth-quarter points for its first region win.
With the loss, the Tigers dropped to a second-place tie with Rome and Alexander.
Senior quarterback Jimmy Inman was 14 of 25 for 150 yards and two touchdown passes. Senior Justin Franklin had five receptions for 92 yards and two scores.
New Manchester 25, Maynard Jackson 22: Jaguars sophomore quarterback Rico Jones completed 73% of his passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns in the Region 6-5A victory.
Both Jones scoring passes went to senior wide receiver Malik Laurent, who finished for 145 receiving yards on seven receptions.
Senior wide receiver Horatio Fields had five catches for 90 yards.
