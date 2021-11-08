Douglasville resident and Sweetwater Camera Club President Janet Newton was among the thousands of fans who lined Cobb Parkway on Friday for the Braves championship parade. Newton captured many of the World Series champions’ biggest stars including first baseman Freddie Freeman, outfielder Eddie Rosario, second baseman Ozzie Albies and team mascot Blooper. The parade started in downtown Atlanta and moved through midtown before heading to Cobb County where Newton was stationed.
