AHS duo reels in national championship berth

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Alexander High School’s bass fishing team had a stellar showing at the state championship fishing tournament at Lake Lanier, with several anglers finishing near the top of the field.
Emma Wilson and Luke Kimbrough led AHS, finishing sixth out of 89 teams on the day. The finish earned the pair an invitation to the national championships in June at Pickwick Lake on the Alabama, Mississippi and Kentucky state lines. This is the first time AHS has had anyone qualify for the national championship.
Trent Hammock and Carter Seabrook came in next for AHS, finishing in 14th place, followed by Lucas Langley and Pierce Tyson who came in 31st. Mac Nail and Jackson Conner finished in 41st, and Eli Rowell and Josh Hagler finished 60th.